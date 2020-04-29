Gowns 4 Good asks graduates to donate gowns for PPE

More than 63,000 gowns have been requested by health care facilities to use as isolation gowns.

MINNEAPOLIS — Medical facilities are still lacking the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to protect staff from COVID-19.

Than Moore, an ER Physician Assistant, saw this need firsthand. That sparked an idea for him to start a local graduation gown drive, which has now grown into a nationwide drive called Gowns 4 Good.

According to Than, graduation gowns make a perfect PPE alternative due to their length, sleeves, and fluid resistant material. The gowns don’t need to be altered to be used, and can be reused multiple times after cleaning.

The current need for Minnesota is about 1,500 gowns, but more than 63,000 are requested from health care facilities nationwide. Groups and schools are encouraged to host a safe collection drive by placing a box in a visible, easily accessible location. Gowns can then be shipped directly to the facility in need after you fill out a donation form.

You can find current needs and additional information at the Gowns 4 Good website.