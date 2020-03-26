Grand Old Day canceled because of coronavirus

"This decision was made jointly with our city leaders as well as the police department."

Grand Old Day 2020 has been canceled.

In a Facebook post, officials of the popular St. Paul summer celebration announced the move in an effort to keep the public safe in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am sure you can understand with the dizzying swirl of change around the world from the COVID-19 pandemic, our little corner of the universe

is adhering to the guidelines set out to keep all of us healthy and safe," said Grand Old Day Chair Peter Emmett Kenefick and Grand Avenue Business Association President Bob Lawrence in a statement. "This decision was made jointly with our city leaders as well as the police department."

Last year, Grand Old Day was nearly canceled due to a lack of money, but local sponsors rallied to save the event shortly after announcing the initial cancellation.