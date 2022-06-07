Grant to provide 8,300 AEDs for first responders across Minnesota

The U of M medical school received the $18.8 million grant, and aims to put an automated external defibrillator in every law enforcement vehicle across the state.

Law enforcement officers across Minnesota will soon be better equipped to respond to medical emergencies, thanks to a $18.8 million grant awarded to the U of M Medical School.

The grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will fund a 3-year project that aims to purchase 8,300 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and put them in law enforcement vehicles in communities that currently do not have one. The money will also train officers and first responders to properly use the devices on patients suffering from cardiac arrest.

Studies show that applying an AED within three to five minutes of a cardiac arrest ensures the best possible outcome for a subject.

"Defibrillators are one of the few known lifesaving technologies in cardiac arrest," Demitri Yannopoulos, MD, director of the Center for Resuscitation Medicine at U of M Medical School, said in a news release. "We anticipate that hundreds of lives will be saved in the next few years by this effort."

The Mayo Clinic website says AEDs deliver a shock that can revive someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, which "usually occurs when a disruption in the heart's electrical activity causes a dangerously fast heartbeat (ventricular tachycardia) or a fast and irregular heartbeat (ventricular fibrillation). Either of these irregular heart rhythms keeps the heart from pumping effectively and can cause it to stop."

Data from Minnesota Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) shows that 70% of cardiac arrest incidents that happen outside hospitals occur in private homes, where AEDs placed in public facilities (businesses, churches, etc.) have little to no impact.

Distribution of the AEDs is expected to begin this summer, with agencies like Metro Transit and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) being outfitted with the lifesaving devices for the very first time.

The AEDs will use Wi-Fi to connect with a database and share information from incidents with the Center for Resuscitation Medicine, in an effort to improve response to cardiac arrest and show how the devices give patients a better chance of survival.