Group home in Burnsville seeking public's help locating 55-year-old man

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is asking for the public's help locating a 55-year-old man who left his group home in Burnsville.
According to a news release, Steve Condon left the home on Saturday and hasn't been seen since. Condon is new to Lutheran Social Service, which is his guardian.
The release says Condon is a medium build with black hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue track suit.
Anyone who sees Condon or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
