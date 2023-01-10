How to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day around the Twin Cities

We've put together some great ways to celebrate MLK Day this holiday weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day honors the life and work of Dr. King and serves to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

Here are just a few of the many places you can celebrate this upcoming weekend:

Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

Ordway Center for Performing Arts, 345 Washington St, St. Paul, MN 55102

Incorporating jazz, blues, spirituals, rock & roll, R&B, gospel, hip hop, and soul, Sounds of Blackness shares the music that fueled the Civil Rights Movement interwoven with excerpts from Reverend King’s great speeches.

Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.

Wilder Conference Center, 451 Lexington Parkway North, St Paul, MN 551

BOB Rewards Club presents the 2nd annual MLK NOW 2023 - The Downfall of Economic Development in the Native Black Community. This event features keynote speakers, guest speakers, Black-owned businesses, kid-friendly activities, and live performances. Free!

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.

Mosaic Venue 817 South 5th Ave. #300 Mpls, MN 554

An MLK Weekend Fashion show & Gathering of Remarkable Leaders Moving the Twin Cities Forward.

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.

Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. South Mpls, MN 554

Featuring musical performances from U of M students and the greater Twin Cities community. Hosted and curated by U of M School of Music alumnus G. Phillip Shoultz, III of VocalEssence. This event is free of charge, and registration/tickets are not required.

Monday, Jan. 16, from 7 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th St. N. Stillwater, MN 550

The City of Stillwater Human Rights Commission is hosting an event celebrating Dr. King’s bold vision, leadership, and fight for equal rights. $10 per person.

Monday, Jan. 16, 7:15 a.m.- breakfast 8 a.m. - program

Virtual or In-Person at Mpls Convention Center Ballroom, 1301 2nd Ave. S. Mpls, MN 554

An event known for uniting the community and benefitting UNCF Twin Cities local scholars. Come celebrate the legacy of service of Dr. King and create an imperative to live out his legacy today in our homes, our communities, and our world.

Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.

Virtual or In-Person at Powderhorn Recreation Center, 3400 15th Ave. S Mpls, MN 554

Powderhorn neighborhood’s family-friendly, 2-hour artist showcase featuring storytellers, visual artists, and performing artists. Free!

Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

AMF Southtown Lanes, 7941 Southtown Ctr Bloomington, MN 554

KMOJ Soul Bowl, presented by Paisley Park. Supported by Vital Culture and Crosstown Home Team. Put your team of 5 together for a friendly competition at the 10th Annual Soul Bowl! Not only will there be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophies, along with Most Gutterballs, Most Strikes, and Highest Score, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will receive a CASH PRIZE!

Monday, Jan. 16, from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Virtual

This event will feature an honest conversation between The Woke Coach, Seena Hodges, and HandsOn Twin Cities Executive Director, Tracy Nielsen. They will dig into topics like what it means to be an accomplice and antiracist, why people are divesting from DEI, how to leverage your personal power to make an impact, and seeking solutions and tangible actions for your individual circumstances that will make an impact in the community.

Monday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S, Mpls, MN 554

The annual presentation of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Living the Dream award. The celebration will be emceed by Chad Jackson of the Minnesota Twins, and the keynote speaker will be: Adair Mosley, President, and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities. This year’s entertainment will be a musical performance by “VocalEssence Singers Of This Age.”

