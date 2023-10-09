Twin Cities Jewish community coming together after attacks in Israel

An event has been planned for Tuesday night at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park.

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn. — For many in the Jewish community across the Twin Cities, the conflict hits close to home.

Steve Hunegs at the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) says for Israel, the attacks over the weekend are comparable to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

"Saturday was the bloodiest Jewish day in history since the Holocaust, if you can wrap your brain around that concept,” Hunegs explained.

“This is penetrating to the heart of the community.”

Tuesday night, the JCRC and several other Jewish groups are co-hosting a solidarity event at Beth El Synagogue in Saint Louis Park to give community members a place to heal and come together.

Hunegs says they're planning a special prayer for all the Israeli hostages who have been taken.

"Old people, children, women, being taken hostage, being used as human shields,” Hunegs explains.

Rabbi Aaron Weininger at Adath Jeshurun has a brother living in Israel who found out Saturday night that he was being called to join the reserves to fight for his country, leaving behind his wife and 6-month-old daughter.

"My sister-in-law and niece are hunkering down and staying safe,” Weininger said.

Rabbi Weininger is also meeting with parents in his congregation Monday night to discuss the attacks and how to explain the situation to their children.

He says many of the kids in his congregation attend a Jewish summer camp every year in Wisconsin and they just found out a fellow camper who has visited several times from Israel was killed during the attack.

"We’re helping our kids, helping parents in our organizations, helping people of all ages deal with this reality and deal with the unknown that leaves us in a place of wondering what comes next,” Rabbi Weininger says.

