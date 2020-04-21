Join Twin Cities in Motion for a Virtual Race April 24-26

Set a running goal for this weekend and raise money for Minnesota’s front line caregivers.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Twin Cities in Motion had to postpone their April and May races, but that hasn’t stopped them from encouraging the community to get out and run for a cause.

Run For All is a virtual race that is free to participate in but runners are asked to donate if they are able. 100% of donations will go to feeding Minnesota’s COVID-19 caregivers.

Set a lofty goal to run as much as you can from Friday – Sunday and dedicate the miles to the COVID-19 relief efforts. You can participate by donating $1 for every mile you run, donate $10 to provide a meal and snack to a front line caregiver, or just share the event to inspire others. Join the running community for a great cause.