KARE 11 and Hands On Twin Cities volunteer opportunity of the month: American Cancer Society

Help drive a cancer patient to a life-saving treatment.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — The American Cancer Society’s mission is to Save Lives, Celebrate Lives and Lead the Fight for a World Without Cancer. Part of this initiative is to ensure that cancer patients have a way to get the cancer treatment appointments they need. Sometimes patients don’t have a car or they may be too ill do drive so they need someone to help drive them there.

In the Road to Recovery program, volunteers use their own vehicles to drive cancer patients to and from their appointments. This rewarding experience allows you to provide meaningful support in your community on a flexible schedule that works for you. You’ll meet incredible people and provide encouragement to cancer patients when they need it the most. Each year, the American Cancer Society provides over 283,000 rides to and from appointments for over 15,000 patients, but there are more people who need our help.

To become a driver, they have the following requirements:

A good driving record

A current, valid driver’s license

Access to a safe and reliable vehicle

Proof of adequate automobile insurance

Complete an American Cancer Society training course

Some weekday schedule availability