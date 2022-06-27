The grants are aimed at education, mental and physical health, pandemic relief, and racial injustice.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., have awarded nine area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $38,020.00.

Community grants in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are aimed at alleviating community concerns such as education, hunger, pandemic relief, racial injustice, and underrepresented communities.

Among the grant recipients are: Agate Housing + Services (formerly known as St. Stephen’s Human Services), The Aliveness Project, A Spark of Possibilities, Community Emergency Service, Cornerstone Advocacy Service, Emerge Mothers Academy, HandsOn Twin Cities, Mobile Hope, and The Sanneh Foundation.

Agate Housing + Services (formerly known as St. Stephen’s Human Services): This grant will support the recovery and rebuilding of the Food Centre, which caught fire this past January. The Food Centre was providing more than 75,000 meals annually. KARE 11 and the TEGNA Foundation are hopeful to help get this up and running again.

The Aliveness Project: Funds will be used to meet the increased nutritional needs for LGBTQ people of color during the twin pandemics of HIV and COVID-19.

A Spark of Possibilities: This grant will provide a sensory equipment lending program for children with disabilities and their families.

Community Emergency Service: Money will be used to provide healthy and culturally familiar protein-rich foods for the growing number of LatinX visitors to the CES Food Shelf.

Cornerstone Advocacy Service: Funds will help safety be a basic need. This grant will help utilize partner hotels for victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking by putting those in need in safe housing.

Emerge Mothers Academy: This grant will help provide emergency financial and material aid to low-income single moms in a time of crisis or transition. This will range from paying security deposits on housing, providing groceries, diapers, formula, hygiene items, gas gift cards, paying repair bills, utility bills, and more.

HandsOn Twin Cities: Grant will be used to fund Connected for Change, a way to give nonprofits a team of experts and professionals in similar careers support and guidance to create solutions for positive social impact.

Mobile Hope: Funds will be used for educational support and homework help for the K-12 students of two mobile home communities in Hennepin County.

The Sanneh Foundation: This grant will be used toward funding the Conway Community Center. The goal of the Conway Community Center is to confront a history of social and economic neglect as well as an absence of accessible and constructive activities in the East Side of St. Paul through various free programming and amenities.

“At KARE 11 we are inspired by these nine non-profit organizations and are confident the TEGNA Foundation grants will be put to vital use. KARE 11 has a proud history of supporting the extraordinary people and organizations working to improve our community,” said Bill Dallman, General Manager of KARE 11.

“We are proud to support KARE 11 as they serve those in need in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO of TEGNA. “Our stations’ commitment to investing in their local communities is core to our purpose of serving the greater good. We are proud that we were recently named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States for the third consecutive year and the Telecommunications Sector Leader by The Civic 50 by Points of Light.”

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA. Most grants awarded fall into one of the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Zero Hunger. Other goals supported include Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequality, No Poverty, Life Below Water, and Life on Land.

Community Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. Stations also amplify the impact of the TEGNA Foundation’s charitable contributions through reporting and employee volunteerism. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.

About TEGNA Foundation