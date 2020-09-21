One-of-a-kind sports-themed auction items will be available during the awareness campaign supporting Second Harvest Heartland from Sept. 23 to 30.

KARE 11 is joining television and radio stations across the state with the Minnesota Broadcaster's Association in a partnership with Minnesota's sports teams for a special week-long awareness campaign and fundraiser for Second Harvest Heartland.

"Home Teams vs. Hunger" is putting the spotlight on the growing numbers of people experiencing hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign begins Sept. 23 through the end of the month.

"We are all concerned about staying safe and reducing our exposure to illness," Second Harvest representatives said in a statement. "But for some of our neighbors, a lack of resources means they can’t afford to stock up on food."

Proceeds raised from a special online auction will benefit Second Harvest Heartland and five Feeding America food banks, which serve 110 counties across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Each of Minnesota's professional sports teams (Lynx, Timberwolves, Twins, United, Vikings and Wild, plus the University of Minnesota Gophers) have created special packages for the auction. The "Team Premiere Package" includes tickets to a variety of games (once fans are allowed to return to the stands), while the "Ultimate Merchandise Package" includes autographed items for every team, and one-of-a-kind fan experiences that are not usually available to the public.