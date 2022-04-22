Donations will be accepted from 7 p.m April 26 to 7 p.m. April 27 to fight the growing Twin Cities hunger crisis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly half a million Minnesotans - including 1 in every 8 children - are facing hunger right now. Making the situation more urgent is that supply chains have been disrupted for months, food prices are off the charts, utility rates are on the rise and even basic necessities are taxing already-overstretched budgets.

More than 30% of K-12 students in Minnesota rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year. The arrival of summer break means the kids who rely on free or reduced-price meals face the prospect of going hungry.

As one of the largest and most efficient hunger-relief organizations in the nation, Second Harvest Heartland works in close partnership with a network of 388 food shelves and nearly 1,000 partner programs to deliver food to those in our region facing hunger today.

Help reach the 1 million meal goal by midnight on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

In addition, your donation can double! 24-Hour Harvest gifts will be matched up to $400,000 thanks to The Cargill Foundation and other generous sponsors.