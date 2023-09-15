Give 11: KARE 11 teams up with Pilgrim Dry Cleaners to collect Coats For Kids

Help collect 10,000 coats for children in need across Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 is teaming up with Pilgrim Dry Cleaners to support the 38th year of Coats For Kids.

The annual drive started in 1986, and has distributed more than 463,000 coats to charities and schools to keep children warm during the harsh Minnesota winter months.

This year's goal is to collect 10,000 new or gently used winter coats in kids and adults sizes.

Coats can be dropped off at Pilgrim Dry Cleaners locations and Davanni's Pizza locations across the Twin Cities area between Sept. 18 and Oct. 21.

Monetary donations are also welcome to support Coats For Kids, with as little as $25 needed to purchase a coat; donations can be made through Give 11:

Donations can also be made directly to: