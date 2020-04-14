KARE 11 Presents: MN Bands Together concert to air on Friday

The concert will raise funds to support the Greater Twin Cities United Way COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 is excited to announce MN Bands Together, a celebration of local musicians to support the Greater Twin Cities United Way. A list of artists performing will be released Tuesday evening.

The concert will air on Friday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11, YouTube, and Facebook live.

Viewers are asked to donate if they are financially able to the Greater Twin Cities United Way COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. 100% of the funds donated will be granted to local nonprofits providing immediate support such as food, shelter, child care, supplies and financial assistance to those most vulnerable to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TEGNA Foundation and KARE 11 have donated $5,000 to this fund and hope to raise $50,000 from this event.