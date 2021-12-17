These grants needs are aimed at education, health, pandemic relief, racial injustice, and underrepresentation

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., announced that they have awarded six area nonprofit organizations community grants.

Community grants in Golden Valley are aimed at addressing needs made more urgent by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including education, health, pandemic relief, racial injustice, and underrepresented communities and aim to serve the greater good of the communities in the region.

Among the grant recipients are 360 Communities, Genesys Works-Twin Cities, The Link, Minnesota Health Fairs, Science Museum of Minnesota and, TreeHouse, Inc.

360 Communities: The grant will help family support workers to engage with at-risk Pre-K-12 students and families to create a home environment that focuses on stability, promotes academic success, and provides people with safe shelter, outreach, and violence prevention education.

Genesys Works- Twin Cities: Funding will go towards The College and Career Connections program. These students represent the diversity of Twin Cities. Genesys Works primarily serves students of color, students from low-income households, and/or first-generation college students. This program will help to ensure that students' post-high school plans align with their career goals.

The Link: The grant will provide funding for School Matters- truancy intervention and school dropout prevention program which reaches many of the most underserved and chronically truant middle/high schoolers in Hennepin County. This will provide intensive intervention through 1:1 case management and work to re-engage youth in their education by providing advocacy within the system of their specific needs.

Minnesota Health Fairs, Inc: Funding from the grant will be able to create drive-thru flu shot clinics to vaccinate 2,200 people.

Science Museum of Minnesota: Funds from this grant will help reduce barriers to access for all schools and students, especially in the communities most impacted by the pandemic. This distance learning program will offer all museum-developed programming at no cost to teachers & schools.

TreeHouse, Inc: The grant will provide funding for support groups and mentoring for teens to cultivate positive and supportive relationships with their peers and adults. These programs provide teens with a safe and supportive environment to process and overcome life’s challenges, continuing to build healthy relationships and establish coping skills.

“Our stations’ continued commitment to empowering their local communities through fundraising and grantmaking is invaluable and inspiring,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are honored to support all of our local partners who share our values and commitment to serving those in need.”

“KARE 11 is pleased and proud to support and partner with those working to improve our community. We are inspired by the work of these six non-profits, and are confident they will utilize the TEGNA Foundation Grants in impactful ways,” said Bill Dallman, General Manager of KARE 11.

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.

