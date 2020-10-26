KARE 11 Toys for Tots 2020

KARE 11 and the U.S. Marines are ramping up for another holiday season filled with giving.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Last year, thanks to your help, Toys for Tots was able to give over 139,000 local children a toy or gift for the Holidays. We know 2020 has been a challenging year for nearly everyone, but we are still determined to give a toy to every child in need this Christmas.

For the last 20 years KARE 11 has invited viewers into our backyard as part of the Toys for Tots experience. This year, we will do things a little differently to keep everyone safe. We appreciate your understanding, and your support to help keep the Marines and volunteers safe and healthy.

Here is how we will be doing Toys for Tots this year:

Submit a picture, description, and collection totals : Your submission should include your group name and details about your collection efforts, and the image should represent your organization and why you give. The additional information about your collection efforts may be read by KARE 11 anchors on our nightly news broadcasts.

Focus on financial donations: The Marines will still be accepting physical toys that are collected but dollar donations are also appreciated, especially this year. Financial donations allow the Marines to buy toys at a discount, in bulk, and pre-sort them based on need since they will not have outside volunteers this year.



Submissions will air Mon, Nov 30 through Mon, Dec 14 (no date or time requests are being accepted at this time).





Please read the following notes before submitting your request: