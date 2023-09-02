Minneapolis honors city's first Black-owned pizza spot

Slice Pizza is located in northeast and south Minneapolis. The owners plan to expand to St. Paul this April.

MINNEAPOLIS — In honor of Black History Month and National Pizza Day, Minneapolis City Council approved an honorary resolution Thursday declaring Feb. 9 as Slice Pizza Day. Slice Pizza is a Black-owned business in northeast and south Minneapolis.

"Just thought we'd do something fun, you know, it is both Black History Month and National Pizza Day and so we thought it appropriate to honor a Black-owned pizza spot," council member Jeremiah Ellison said.

Established in 2020, Slice Pizza is the city's first Black-owned pizza spot.

"It's not just a gimmick of us being a Black-owned business but it just happens to be that we are Black-owned and we're a good company," co-owner Hosie Thurmond said.

"In the city council office, important decisions are made," co-owner Adam Kado added. "We're there alongside nurses and other people that are really fighting for change and making a difference. So to be in the same room … and to be honored is humbling."

After a delay because of the pandemic, they officially opened the northeast location in Oct. 2021. Last year in June, they opened a second location at the Midtown Global Market, and that's where they celebrated with customers after returning from city hall Thursday. At the two-hour event, DJ Hendricks played music and hosted a Black history trivia game. There was also a basketball hoop set up for a simple shooting game. Prizes included T-shirts and free slices of pizza.

Kado and Thurmond plan to open a Slice Pizza in St. Paul this April.

"This pizza is so good, they are willing to answer calls to come across the river," council member Ellison said, reading part of the resolution.

Thurmond says the new location will be in a brand new building and says construction is underway. He says this location will be a full restaurant with wine, beer, and new food menu items. He describes their pizza as New-York style and says their single slices are cut larger than most other restaurants. Their dill pickle topping is a popular choice.

"We don't traditionally come from, you know, people who own restaurants or who started their own businesses," Thurmond said. "We wouldn't really be here without our customers and the support of everyone else."

