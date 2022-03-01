In Sisterhood, We Brunch creates spaces for healing, joy, connection, and more.

ST PAUL, Minn. — In Sisterhood, We Brunch (ISWB) is a BIPOC women-led community initiative founded by Cheniqua Johnson, Amanda Koonjbeharry and Jhaelynn Elam. ISWB’s goal is to create an intentional space to unite and bring together BIPOC women to build sisterhood and connections that lead to increased social and political capital. This initiative strives to create spaces for healing and joy by uplifting BIPOC owned businesses, women entrepreneurs and professionals.

ISWB was started as a recognition of the stress and trauma BIPOC women were experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd. Founders saw the need to create a space where BIPOC women could unpack stress and trauma, be in a community with others of shared experiences and have a space where they could be their authentic and powerful selves.

“We were experiencing burnout due to COVID and the racial reckoning in our community, and found that many women in our networks were feeling this too. Therefore, we decided to create a space where BIPOC women can show up as their full selves, feel supported, valued, and experience joy and laughter with one another. We know how important a space like this is for our communities and overall well-being,” said ISWB founders.

This year-long series will host four Saint Paul-based brunches. It will begin a uniformed ecosystem between BIPOC women and the City of Saint Paul’s economy and create a network of BIPOC women from all sectors.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, ISWB’s kick-off event will be Saturday, March 12, from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Pajarito in Saint Paul.

There will be networking activities, a DJ, food and raffle prizes, and a dynamic panel discussion with trailblazing BIPOC women from across Minnesota.