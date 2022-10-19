Local Girl Scouts branch receives $4.2 million donation

The funds are part of an $84.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, which was given to the Girl Scouts of the USA.

MINNEAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys received a $4.2 million unrestricted gift on Tuesday, the largest gift in the organization's history, according to officials.

The gift is part of an $84.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, which was given to the Girl Scouts of the USA. Sofia Chang, CEO of the 110-year-old organization said it's the largest donation they've ever received.

“Her support of our organization means honestly just as much as the donation,” Sofia Chang, CEO of GSUSA, said in an interview.

Girls Scouts River Valleys, which serves about 19,000 girls in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, is one of 29 branches to receive funds.

“Over the next decade, this investment in Girl Scouts River Valleys will help provide the resources necessary to serve the complex needs of girls and their families," said Girl Scouts River Valleys CEO Tish Bolger in a press release. "Our staff, board, volunteers, and girls are working to become an anti-racist organization that uplifts and empowers every girl to know their worth and lead in their world. With this generous unrestricted support, we can scale and deepen our efforts.”

Watch more local news: