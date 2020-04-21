Looking to buy a cloth face mask locally?

Here are 6 Minnesota businesses with masks for sale, and some of them will match your purchase with a donation to doctors and nurses in need.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Seeing people at stores and walking downtown wearing cloth face masks has become more and more common after the CDC recommended everyone in public cover their face when social distancing is not an option.

But with many retailers closed under Minnesota's stay at home order, those without sewing skills or supplies are scrambling-who is selling masks?

We tracked down six local retailers selling cloth face masks, and some of them will even match your order with a donation to front line medical workers.

The clothing company located in Ham Lake, MN, offers a variety of masks in adult and children's sizes for $10 a piece. They also offer a 'buy one, give one' deal, where a mask will be donated to a local hospital for each mask purchased.

The Mankato-based children's clothing store, Bumbelou, is selling masks for adults, kids, and 'make your own' mask kits and 'buy one, give one' purchasing options. Both adult and kids sizes have several styles, and are available for $20. Masks can be shipped, or can be picked up locally at the store or at neighboring Wooden Spoon.

The construction and furtinure makers from Farmington have shifted production to face masks for kids, teens and adults. Each mask cost $3, with a $7 flat shipping rate. To order, Venmo @Kailin-Jensen, or visit their Facebook page.

This 6-person company located in Fridley is turning out masks while they wait to return to furniture repair. They offer adult masks, kids masks with ties instead of ear-covers, and face mask ear savers. Adult masks are $6, children's tie masks are $7.50, and the ear savers are $3 a piece.

Located in Maple Grove, Loon and Beau normally makes accessories for pets. Currently they're offering a 'buy one, give one' deal on all of their face masks (for humans, sorry pups!). Adult sizes only, and each mask is $10.