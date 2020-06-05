'Love Them First' offers free online community screening this weekend

KARE 11 is partnering with MSP Film Society and the City of Minneapolis to host this screening.

MINNEAPOLIS — From Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, May 10 at midnight, the award-winning documentary "Love Them First" will be free to all viewers through the MSP Film Society’s Virtual Cinema program.

On Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m., viewers can catch a bonus live Q&A session with "Love Them First" co-directors Ben Garvin (KARE 11 Photojournalist) and Lindsey Seavert (former KARE 11 Reporter), and the film’s subjects, Principal Mauri Friestleben and assistant Lisa Pawelak. The Q&A will be hosted by MSP Film Society Programmer Craig Laurence Rice.

The MSP Film Society hosts this free community online screening right before the kick off of MSPIFF39 Redefined, a virtual film festival that will run May 15-23. This festival will take the place of the 2020 traditional Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Love Them First held its World Premiere at the 2019 Minneapolis St. Paul International Festival (MSPIFF), and all screenings were sold out. At MSPIFF the documentary won both the 2019 MSPIFF Best Minnesota Made Documentary award and the Audience Choice: New American Visions Documentary Feature award.