Lumberjack Days returns to Stillwater after two-year break due to COVID

The iconic summer event is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Stillwater.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Lumberjack Days made a triumphant return to the banks of the St. Croix River on Friday, injecting life into Stillwater after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The long-running summer event, which dates back to the 1930s, kicked off with a Downhill Derby race late Friday afternoon. A large crowd packed Mulberry Street to watch soapbox racers speed down the block, including Zak Milton, who started off strong before gently crashing into a hay bale.

"I had heard about it my entire life. My dad and uncle grew up in Stillwater and they participated way back in the day. We found out they let adults do it now and we jumped at the opportunity!" Milton said. "Just a little disappointing. I wish we could have taken it down the hill a few more times."

Lumberjack Days will last through the end of the weekend, with a parade scheduled Sunday.

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski estimated that Lumberjack Days will draw between 50,000 to 70,000 people this weekend.

"You don't realize how much you miss the community until you get everybody back downtown having fun, seeing the families, kids smiling," Kozlowski said. "I've missed everybody."

Henry Tabrizi, who runs the Henry's Gyros food stand at Lumberjack Days, said the return of Lumberjack Days for the first time since 2019 has helped stimulate the local Stillwater economy.

"I think it's a good promotional for the city — for all the business owners, hotel owners," Tabrizi said. "I think the money is moving."

He had operated Henry's Gyros for several years at Lumberjack Days before the pandemic.

"I'm really excited. I think after two years of COVID, every year is going to get bigger," Tabrizi said. "The way it's supposed to be."

