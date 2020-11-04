Major parks and trails are open — but there are rules to follow

COVID-19 hasn't shut down major parks or trails, but Minneapolis, St. Paul, and other cities are asking that you follow the rules of social distancing.

MINNEAPOLIS — Christina and Evan Clark brought their two kids to catch a glimpse of the stunning Minnehaha Falls on Friday, enjoying a short reprieve from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has impacted every facet of daily life.

“That has been the highlight of our day so far,” Christina said, “just to have a family walk.”

They had company.

The parks surrounding Minnehaha Falls were crawling with bicyclists, pedestrians, and dog-walkers as the temperatures climbed into the fifties heading into the weekend. Most people, like the Clarks, followed the rules by sticking with immediate family and adhering to the six-foot rule of social distancing that has become so ubiquitous over the past month.

Still, even if you’re trying your best, it’s difficult to avoid other humans at a place like Minnehaha Falls.

“This is probably the most social interaction I’ve had in a few weeks here,” 18-year-old Mia Pfeffer said as she celebrated her milestone birthday at a picnic table with close family. “I guess I’ve been trying to maintain my distance, just out of respect for other people.”

The major parks and trails remain open in Minneapolis – and so do playgrounds and athletic courts, although the superintendent of the Park and Recreation Board issued a warning about those areas this week.

“Despite our efforts, we continue to see park users not following social distancing guidelines,” Superintendent Al Bangoura said. “Locally and across the country, urban and suburban park agencies have had to close playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and athletic fields to the public, and we would really like to avoid having to do so.”

While keeping those playgrounds, courts, and fields open to the public, the Park and Recreation Board has banned team sports and asks only one family use equipment at a time.

In St. Paul, however, the city decided to close playgrounds, courts, and skate parks altogether due to increased demand. The city “cannot ensure social distancing is maintained,” according to a website that explains the decision.

Both cities have closed public restrooms at their parks; Minneapolis asks that you bring your own water bottles, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

Since the governor’s order did not explicitly regulate playgrounds, courts, or other fields, individual municipalities have the power to make their own decisions. Below, you can find guidance on other major cities and towns. While most if not all major parks and trails remain open across the Twin Cities metro, many cities have their own specific rules about playgrounds and shared spaces. Here are a few to note:

Brooklyn Park: Playgrounds and shared spaces not recommended

Bloomington: Parks, trails, playgrounds open

Eden Prairie: Playgrounds closed

Edina: Playgrounds, restrooms, drinking fountains closed

Lakeville: Playgrounds closed and team sports banned

Plymouth: Avoid playgrounds, team sports, shared spaces, etc.

St. Louis Park: Playground structures closed