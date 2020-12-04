Many churches hit hard before Easter

Many churches, like the Basilica of St. Mary, are turning to alternative methods to keep their finances flowing.

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a stillness surrounding the area of the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.

No church bells chiming. The doors are locked and some parishioners are navigating their own way through the holy weekend as churches everywhere adjust amid a public health crisis.

"Its a bit of a stretch but we're doing our best," said Johan Van Parys, Director of Worship and Arts.

Several churches will make the most of online services.

"On Sunday, when we normally have four services that are overflowing, we have concentrated on one service that will be live streamed," Van Parys said.

Its no secret Easter weekend is one of the biggest weekends for churches of all denominations in both turnout and financial gain, but with the doors closed, so are the hands of many of those who give.

"The life of churches, any church or any religious organization it goes up and it goes down and it goes with the waves of society," Van Parys said.

Churches like the church of St. Timothy in Blaine, where they bring in roughly $70,000 a month in tithes and offerings, are taking a hard hit.

According to a news bulletin on the church's website, they're down nearly $27,000 this month.

Many churches, like the Basilica of St. Mary, are turning to alternative methods to keep their finances flowing.

"We are offering our parishioners the opportunity if they are in a position to do so to make an electronic contributions," Van Parys said.

While some churches may not be able to provide electronic means to stay afloat and may be in need, leaders with the Basilica of St. Mary say regardless, the mission of the church remains the same which is to provide hope during these challenging times.