Lifeguards being added to select Minneapolis beaches

Starting Saturday, lifeguards will be on duty from noon to 7 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Lifeguard services will be available at three of Minneapolis' most popular public beaches this weekend and next.

The announcement comes after the Minneapolis Parks and Rec Board previously said public beaches would not have lifeguards this summer.

Starting Saturday, June 20, Thomas Beach at Bbde Maka Ska, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach will have lifeguard services from noon to 7 p.m. These services will be offered again the following weekend, June 27-28.

The city announced in a press release Thursday that they are planning to hire additional lifeguards by July 2 to provide additional daily staffing at the five busiest beaches, including:

Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach

Cedar Lake East Beach

Lake Harriet North Beach

Lake Nokomis Main Beach

Wirth Lake Beach

If the temperature at 6 p.m. is 85 degrees or warmer, lifeguard services will continue through 8 p.m. Normal hours of beach operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Buoys have already been put out at the five busiest public beaches, and the city says the other seven will have buoys by July 4.

Swim docks will not be installed this summer.

While at the beach, swimmers are encouraged to practice safe social distancing, and are advised to bring hand sanitizer and their own bottle of water to the beach.