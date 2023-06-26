Minneapolis Fire Dept. creates 'safe station' for substance abuse help

Fire Station 14 is staffed with peer recovery coaches available 24/7.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department is partnering with the nonprofit Twin Cities Recovery Project to designate select fire stations as "safe stations."

They've started with Fire Station 14, which serves the Cleveland, Folwell, Hawthorne, Jordan and McKinley neighborhoods.

TCRP is providing "peer recovery coaches" on-site for anyone struggling with substance use disorder any time of day. The organization's "street ambassadors" were at the station Monday, offering free ice cream and introducing the service to the community.

"This is the first of its kind," project manager Thomas Young said. "We're here 9-5, where a person could get immediate recovery services. The fire department would assist them after hours. We have an on-call phone where we'll come in and take over from there."

Upon arrival, firefighters may also take vital signs and ask visitors to safely store any drugs or weapons before connecting them with a coach. That coach would then connect those seeking help to resources, including options for free treatment.

"When we say immediate, we're trying to get them from here intro treatment the same day if possible," Young said.

According to Minnesota Department of Health data, the number of opioid overdose deaths more than doubled statewide between 2019 and 2021.

"Fentanyl is what's prevalent now and that's what's killing people and people are using it without even knowing they're using it," Young said. "I dealt with substance use disorder myself and I came through it and being from the community, I know a lot of people out here. So when they see me doing it, I'm like a success story."

Young says all TCRP coaches are "success stories" with helpful information to share.

"Education, information, getting the word out," Young said. "Letting them know that there is help out there."

They plan to turn at least two more of the city's 19 fire stations into safe stations in the future. The service is mostly funded by grants.

Fire Station 14 is located at 2002 Lowry Ave N.

