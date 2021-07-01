Minimum wage increases take effect Thursday in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The small annual increases represent a bid by both cities to help get the overall minimum wage up to $15 by 2024 for Minneapolis, and 2027 for St. Paul.

MINNEAPOLIS — Workers in the Twin Cities are receiving a slight wage increase Thursday.

The minimum wage for all employees in the City of Minneapolis will be going up to at least $12.50 an hour and up to $14.25 for franchises or employers with over 100 employees. Separately, the City of St. Paul is raising their minimum wage to $12.50 for large businesses (100+ employees), $11.00 for small businesses (6-100 employees), and $10.00 for macro businesses (5 or fewer employees). Certain youth workers and youth trainees may be subject to a lower minimum wage rate in St. Paul.

This small annual increase represents a bid by both cities to help get the overall minimum wage up to $15 by 2024 for Minneapolis and 2027 for St. Paul. Tips and gratuities will not count towards payment of the minimum wage.

According to the wage schedule created by both cities, the next wage hike is scheduled for July 1, 2022.