Local Asian chefs, bartenders raise money to fight anti-Asian hate

Names like Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai, Chef Ann Kim of Young Joni and Jonathan Janssen of Brother Justus collaborate for 'Minnesota Rice.'

MINNEAPOLIS — Some of the biggest chefs and bartenders who are Asian in the local restaurant industry are banding together against anti-Asian hate.

Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai, Chef Ann Ahmed of Lat14, Chef Ann Kim of Young Joni, Jonathan Janssen of Brother Justus, and Chef Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen and others have collaborated for 'Minnesota Rice.' The project's goal is to raise awareness and support against racism towards the Asian American community.

It'll cost you $100 to get access to seven videos featuring the chefs and bartenders sharing their stories and recipes. All of it goes to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, or CAAL, a social justice network with a mission to improve the lives of the community by connecting, learning, and acting together.