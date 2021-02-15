Moment of silence planned Tuesday for Buffalo clinic shooting victims

It has been nearly one week since a man allegedly walked into a Buffalo, Minnesota clinic and shot five people, killing one.

BUFFALO, Minn. — A moment of silence will be held on Tuesday to mark one week since a Minnesota man allegedly walked into a health clinic northwest of Minneapolis and opened fire, killing one staff member and injuring four others.

Gregory Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in connection with the Feb. 9 attack. He will be back in Wright County District Court next month for a bail hearing.

Allina Health says it is inviting communities across Minnesota to participate in activities on Tuesday, including a moment of silence at 11 a.m., moments after the shooting took place.

The health system also says Minnesotans can show their solidarity and support by wearing purple, which is the color of the Buffalo community, or displaying purple lights.