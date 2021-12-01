WATCH: National Civil Rights Museum hosts virtual celebration for MLK birthday

The National Civil Rights Museum presents King Day: A Virtual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday on January 18 via livestream at noon & 6PM.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The National Civil Rights Museum presents King Day: A Virtual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday on January 18, 2021 via livestream at 12:00 noon and 6:00pm Central. The event will showcase Dr. King’s work, the history of how the national holiday came to be, as well as how the museum has celebrated the holiday in years past.

The online celebration will feature musical performances by Memphis musicians Garry Goin, TykeT, Karen Brown, Adajyo and many more. Dr. Hasan Jeffries, Associate Professor at Ohio State University and editor of Understanding and Teaching the Civil Rights Movement, will give scholarly insight on Dr. King life and legacy.

For young viewers, museum educator Dory Lerner will share a “Small But Mighty Storytime” reading of the book My Uncle Martin’s Big Heart written by Angela Farris Watkins. The storytime session is sponsored by Macy’s. The program will also highlight perspectives from museum volunteers and staff.

“King Day has historically been the museum’s largest public program of the year,” said Noelle Trent, the museum’s Director of Interpretation, Collection and Education. “This year’s program will bring the same energy to the virtual space, and allow our audience to hear from our volunteer leaders who are critical part of our success.”

Due to pandemic restrictions, the museum is currently closed to visitors. The virtual event is free and can be watched on the museum’s website and Facebook Live at 12 noon and 6pm Central. For more information, visit kingday.org. The event hashtag is #KingDay2021.