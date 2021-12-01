x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Community

WATCH: National Civil Rights Museum hosts virtual celebration for MLK birthday

The National Civil Rights Museum presents King Day: A Virtual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday on January 18 via livestream at noon & 6PM.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Aug. 28, 1963, black-and-white file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Former South African president Nelson Mandela never met with King but the two fought for the same issues at the same time on two different continents. Mandela said in a 1964 speech that he was prepared to die to see his dream of a society where blacks and whites were equal become reality. King was killed by an assassin's bullet while working for that same dream.(AP Photo/File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The National Civil Rights Museum presents King Day: A Virtual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday on January 18, 2021 via livestream at 12:00 noon and 6:00pm Central. The event will showcase Dr. King’s work, the history of how the national holiday came to be, as well as how the museum has celebrated the holiday in years past.

The online celebration will feature musical performances by Memphis musicians Garry Goin, TykeT, Karen Brown, Adajyo and many more. Dr. Hasan Jeffries, Associate Professor at Ohio State University and editor of Understanding and Teaching the Civil Rights Movement, will give scholarly insight on Dr. King life and legacy.

For young viewers, museum educator Dory Lerner will share a “Small But Mighty Storytime” reading of the book My Uncle Martin’s Big Heart written by Angela Farris Watkins. The storytime session is sponsored by Macy’s. The program will also highlight perspectives from museum volunteers and staff.

“King Day has historically been the museum’s largest public program of the year,” said Noelle Trent, the museum’s Director of Interpretation, Collection and Education.  “This year’s program will bring the same energy to the virtual space, and allow our audience to hear from our volunteer leaders who are critical part of our success.”

Due to pandemic restrictions, the museum is currently closed to visitors. The virtual event is free and can be watched on the museum’s website and Facebook Live at 12 noon and 6pm Central. For more information, visit kingday.org.  The event hashtag is #KingDay2021.
King Day | National Civil Rights Museum
Monday, January 18 * 12:00pm and 6:00pm central Museum closed for visits due to covid restrictions The National Civil Rights Museum presents King Day: A Virtual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday on January 18, 2021 via livestream at 12:00 noon and 6:00pm Central.
Civilrightsmuseum

Related Articles