National Volunteer Week is going digital this year with the help of HandsOn Twin Cities (HOTC)

HOTC has put together a full week of virtual activities to celebrate.

This week is National Volunteer Week and while you may not be able to participate like past years, Hands On Twin Cities has compiled ways to allow you to help from home.

For ideas, visit nationalvolunteerweekhotc.com, which features five days of ways to volunteer with a daily theme starting Monday, April 20! Most of the projects and volunteer activities can be done right from home.

The five days include:

Share pictures of how you are helping out this week and tag @handsontwincities to be entered to win a copy of their 100 Years of Volunteers book

