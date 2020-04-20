National Volunteer Week is going digital this year with the help of HandsOn Twin Cities (HOTC)

This week is National Volunteer Week and while you may not be able to participate like past years, Hands On Twin Cities has compiled ways to allow you to help from home.
For ideas, visit nationalvolunteerweekhotc.com, which features five days of ways to volunteer with a daily theme starting Monday, April 20! Most of the projects and volunteer activities can be done right from home.
The five days include:
- Day 1 EDUCATION: Write an appreciation card to teachers or create activity kits for those living with disabilities.
- Day 2 HEALTH CARE: Sew and donate face masks, send a thank you card to a health care worker, or help with mask delivery.
- Day 3 EARTH DAY: Make reusable tote bags from old T-shirts or prepare items to donate. You can join HOTC for a virtual Earth Day celebration on Facebook and make a DIY terrarium.
- Day 4 SENIORS & ISOLATED ADULTS: Help with spring clean-up for a senior or send a letter virtually or by mail to a senior or adult in isolation to brighten their day.
- Day 5 HUNGER & FOOD SHELVES: Donate food and nonperishables or donate monetarily if you are able to.
Share pictures of how you are helping out this week and tag @handsontwincities to be entered to win a copy of their 100 Years of Volunteers book.