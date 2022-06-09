New memorial site set for Woodbury for parents who have lost a child

Two mothers are collecting donations to build the Angel of Hope and create place of remembrance.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Two women are on a mission to help make grief a little easier to navigate.

They're creating a memorial site to honor children who have passed away too soon.

Lynne Sonnek and Julie Rageth plan to bring the Angel of Hope to Woodbury by this time next year in a spot near Veterans Memorial Park.

The memorial is a nationally recognized place of remembrance for people who have lost a child.

"The fact that it will be a place of joy, really, a place where we can grieve but we can also find hope," said Rageth.

The two friends know pain all too well — both their daughters died suddenly less than a year apart.

"After our daughters passed, the friendship, it's like no other," said Rageth. "Our hope is that other parents that we meet, we can share a bond."

The memorial is based off a book called The Christmas Box. The first statue was built in 1994 and now there are about 160 of them around the world. There are seven in Minnesota, including in Duluth and Maple Grove.

"We want to welcome everybody in because we really believe this angel will give a lot of hope to our community," said Rageth.

"Some days are hard," said Sonnek. "Grief is a lonely journey even though you have so many friends and they’re all so caring and so wonderful."

They two have since learned, though, with connection comes community and that can help bring some relief.

The women are partnering with the Woodbury Community Foundation to help raise money to cover the costs that are nearing about $200,000. For more information, you can email angelsofhopememorialwoodbury@gmail.com.

You can also details on their Facebook page and the Woodbury Community Foundation.

