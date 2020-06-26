Not having in-person Pride can be hard on LGBTQ youth

Pride is canceled for good health reasons, but it doesn't mean that its absence won't matter for some.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you ask a LGBTQ person about their first pride you will begin to understand that it is not just a party, or a parade.

"I had parents that were relatively supportive, kind of like okay it's fine with us, they weren't resisting my identity. But to see this crowd, this crowd of families and allies (at Pride) saying we love you that's so powerful.”



Dr. Angela Goepferd is a pediatrician and the Director of the Gender Health Program at Children’s Minnesota.

She said she began to learn how to be proud of who she was at Pride when she was a teenager decades ago.



It’s her lived experience and her work experience that now informs her worry that not having an in person Pride is going to be hard for one group specifically.

"I think its particularly hard for LGBTQ kids,” Dr. Goepferd said.