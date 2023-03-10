North Minneapolis community comments on future of Merwin Liquors

City licensing officials say TXT Wine & Spirits has applied to operate within the building.

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis hosted a public forum Tuesday over a proposed liquor license for Merwin Liquors, a business with a history of issues.

Sanctuary Covenant Church is located next door to the liquor store and has started a petition against the liquor license request. There are currently 830 signatures.

Andrea Lee, the church's director of operations and neighboring, says multiple bullets have hit church property over the years.

"It has been very difficult to be on this corner of Lyndale and Broadway though our church, specifically chose to plant here," Lee said. "We have experienced a lot of violence and we've seen addiction up close. We've seen drug abuse, drug selling, prostitution. Everything you can imagine in the Merwin parking lot."

In September last year, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison opened an investigation into Merwin Liquors as well as nearby Winner Gas. Lee says, after that, the liquor store hired nonprofit We Push for Peace to run operations.

"Things have definitely gotten better over the last year," Lee said. "It's been a combined effort of police, of community members, of We Push for Peace."

Amy Lingo, the city's manager for licenses and consumer services, confirms a new proprietor has applied for a liquor license.

"So this is not Merwin's," Lingo explained. "This is a new applicant, TXT Wine & Spirits."

According to the church, TXT Wine & Spirits is under the same leadership as We Push for Peace, and despite recent neighborhood improvements, Lee says the church opposes the license.

"They can't be for the community and want to serve the community and help uplift the community and also sell alcohol at the corner of Lyndale and Broadway, a place of historic pain, violence and addiction," Lee said. "As well as the fact that they have only run the store operations of Merwin Liquors for one year and so to us this is a very complicated place to have a liquor license and we don't want an inexperienced LLC to be granted a new liquor license at this time."

Lingo says the public hearing, held at a community space within the northside Cub Foods, was not required.

"We thought it was in the public interest so that the neighborhood and community could be able to give input on the operations and be able to for lack of a better term give advice to the new operator," she said.

Ahead of the hearing, KARE 11 made several attempts to reach TXT ownership but has not heard back.

Lingo says feedback gathered at the public hearing will be used to make a recommendation to city council and that council has ultimate say. Community members can also submit written feedback before a business committee meeting scheduled for Oct. 24.

