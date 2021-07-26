NWS: Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon

With heat index values up to 105 degrees possible Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service warns people to take precautionary measures.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for much of the central, western and southern portions of Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. According to the NWS, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of up to 105 can be expected during this time.

A brief respite from the heat can be expected Tuesday night with temperatures in the low to mid 70s before going back up Wednesday afternoon.

All of this comes at a time of extreme drought for the state of Minnesota. According to the US Drought Monitor, approximately 72% of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions, with 18% of that suffering through extreme drought.

Watering restrictions are also in place for the City of Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Residents are being asked to conserve water as much as possible and follow an even-odd water sprinkling schedule.

In the alert, the NWS is asking people to take all precautionary steps to avoid heat-related fatigue. Steps such as drinking lots of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room and checking in on friends/neighbors are all encouraged.

Furthermore, young children and pets should not be left in cars under any circumstances.

For more information on preparation and staying safe in extreme heat, you may refer to this guide at ready.gov.