Be a part of the Shaver Shuffle Virtual 5K

You have the entire month of August to run, walk, or shuffle to support cancer research and community programs.

MINNEAPOLIS — Support the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund by being a part of the virtual Shaver Shuffle 5K this year. Race participants will still get a t-shirt, race bag, and goodies but now have the ability to participate anytime in August. The race can be done anywhere you choose including trails, your neighborhood or even your treadmill. All participants will be entered to win a pair of Apple AirPods.

Race bags can be picked up outside of the RSCRCF office building (12800 Whitewater Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343) on Wednesday, August 5 from 5 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 8 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Register by July 17 to ensure you receive your correct t-shirt size.

Registration is $25 and is now open. You can register at www.randyshavercancerfund.org.