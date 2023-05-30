Partnership offers free YMCA summer memberships for teens

Young people entering grades 9 through 12 will have access to 19 YMCA facilities across the Twin Cities, with help from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of teens and young adults will be able to get fit and stay busy this summer, by taking advantage of a partnership that provides free access to YMCA facilities across the Twin Cities.

From June 5 to August 31, those entering grades 9 through 12 can access a free membership that allows them to work out and join programs at any of the 19 YMCAs across the Metro and Hudson, Wisconsin. The memberships are being made available through a partnership of YMCA of the North and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.

A news release announcing the free memberships says more than 80 percent of Twin Cities teens live within 15 minutes of a YMCA location offering opportunities for wellness, sports, leadership activities, STEM projects and more.

“Youth Development programs are so important to make sure youth are involved in positive activities that help them grow to become a healthier person, be better students, siblings and friends to others,” said Chicka Merino, community program director for the YMCA of the North. “We intentionally engage in conversations about job and leadership skills, mental health and take time to teach coping strategies like meditating, breathing and stretching techniques.”

Those taking part can engage in fitness and wellness programming at the Y by accessing the gymnasium, fitness floor and aquatics areas, or taking part in virtual programming that includes health and well-being classes.

“I like Get Summer at the YMCA because we talk about things that matter and that affect us,” said Nick from the Minneapolis area.

Get Summer Registration opens June 5, 2023 both online and in-person. Any teen who is not a current Y member or has not been one within the previous 60 days is eligible. Anyone accepted into the program is required to complete a mandatory orientation.

For more information check out the YMCA Get Summer webpage.

