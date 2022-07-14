Plans to convert Spring Park Yacht Club into lakefront hotel move forward

One tenant who is pushing for the change wants to see the facility turned into the very first hotel on Lake Minnetonka.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING PARK, Minn. — The city of Spring Park's Planning Commission voted 3-1 Wednesday night, passing a motion to amend the zoning ordinance for the property where the city's Yacht Club sits.

The Yacht Club has been a staple in Spring Park since '96, but since the pandemic the building has been fifty percent vacant according to Kelly Olsen, President of Olsen Global LLC.

Olsen, whose office is currently housed in the facility, has big plans to convert the building into the next best thing along the shores of the state’s busiest lake.

"Absolutely, destination location," said an excited Olsen. "It would be a boutique hotel with 26 hotel suites, a co-working space on the main floor, and then a restaurant and a little coffee shop on the lake level.”

Making it the only waterfront hotel on Lake Minnetonka.

"Right now if you want to have your friends and family come into town some of the closest hotels are in Chanhassen or you can stay at the Landings in Wayzata, but that’s at a little bit different price point," said Olsen.

But not all are in favor of the renderings presented in Wednesday night’s planning commission meeting.

There were major concerns raised from residents at the neighboring Edgewater Apartments, citing issues with potential noise, trash, crime and parking.

"Any noise that is going on at the Yacht Club be it on their patio or on their docks becomes the sound track to our life," said one resident.

"I'm 40 feet from your decision I'm going to smell it, I'm going to hear it, I'm going to be living in an environment that I think is going to have a lower quality of life than what I have now," said another resident from the complex.

"One apartment should not dictate what happens with the whole city of Spring Park," said a resident in favor of the proposal.

It's a decision which for Olsen is personal.

"I actually loss my husband in a car accident with a drunk driver in ’08 and I have dedicated the remainder of my career to projects that encourage people to slowdown and spend time with the people they love and I think this fits squarely with that vision," explained Olsen.

Now that the planning commission has approved the amendment to the zoning ordinance for the property, the next step is for the Spring Park city council to approve it on Monday.

Olsen hopes to see guest in rooms by this time next year.

Olsen Global is currently hosting a school supply drive, through a partnership with WeCAN - Western Communities Action Network to help area families in need. Items such as pencils, pens, notebooks, backpacks and crayons can be dropped off at the Yacht Club at 4165 Shoreline Dr. Suit 120, in Spring Park, now through August 15th.

For more information on the supply drive, email Natalie at Natalie@olsen.global

Watch more local news: