Preparations for the 135th St. Paul Winter Carnival are underway

The carnival will run from Jan. 28 through Feb. 7th at various locations around St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Preparations for the 135th St. Paul Winter Carnival took place Sunday the with the Winter Carnival Vulcans' Snow Stomp, where artists sculpted a variety of different snow and ice sculptures at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The Winter Carnival is scheduled to begin Jan. 28, but some of the activities will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's carnival will feature a Drive-Thru Ice & Snow Sculpture Park, where participants will also have the opportunity to play Winter Carnival Trivia through the Winter Carnival app.

Click here to purchase your tickets, which will also include a Swag Bag and a chance to win prizes by playing "I Spy Bingo" during your ride.

Some of the other featured events will be an ice fishing tournament, a virtual family day and a Fun Run, where people can participate by running in a 5K around Lake Phalen on Jan. 30 or run a virtual 5K, 10K or half marathon.

Check out the Winter Carnival's website for a full list of events and daily activities.