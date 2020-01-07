Ramsey Co. beaches, parks to reopen July 2

According to a press release, beaches will be without life guards and children should be supervised at all times.

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Ramsey County officials announced it will be reopening its beaches and parks Thursday, July 2, which aligns with state and federal guidelines for public use during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, beaches will be without life guards and children should be supervised at all times. Signage will also be in place at all parks to remind people of the safety guidelines. Those guidelines include:

Stay home if you are sick or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath.

Avoid crowded areas. If a park is busy, try visiting another location or plan to return another time.

Keep your distance. Maintain at least six feet between yourself and others at all times.

Wear a cloth mask, unless you are in the water.

Wash or sanitize hands frequently.

The release added that restrooms in high-traffic park locations will be opened and cleaned daily, and portable toilets have been set up in places where restrooms won't be reopened.