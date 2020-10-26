Tackle Cancer has raised over $2,000,000 to support Minnesota's cancer community since 2012.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — This year, for one week, Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, the state football community will come together as one to support those affected by cancer.

Prep sports coaches across the state have come together for "One state. One week. One cause. Minnesota tackles cancer together!"

Donations can be made online or mailed to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund Office (12800 Whitewater Drive, Suite 100, Minnetonka, MN 55343).

Proceeds will support the Minnesota cancer community by funding prevention, research, treatment and other cancer-related programs. For more information on the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund click here.