Religious communities reshape celebrations for holidays

Minnesota churches plan to hold services for Easter Sunday online.

HOPKINS, Minn — Some traditions carried on as normal at the Dulkin family home for Passover Seder.

"Some of the food is going to be the same," said Joanna Dulkin.

She says other traditions were disrupted with friends and family unable to attend.

"They're all supposed to be with us. So it will just be a smaller group of us tonight," said Dulkin.

That was the case for many for the start of Passover with COVID-19 reshaping the celebration.

"It's very much a challenge," said Joanna.

Cantor Joanna Dulkin at Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka helped share an instructional video for holding a virtual seder.

"Really meaningful that we're able to continue celebrating and mourning together," said Joanna.

Meanwhile, churches across the area are going virtual as well for Easter Sunday.

"In many ways this is like the church was when it first started it was in homes so we're kind of going back to our roots," said Pastor Dale Hummel at Wooddale Church in Eden Prairie.

He and his tech team have set up "Easter at Home" on their website for folks to watch services online.

"We're giving them all the resources that they need in order to have a great experience in their homes and be the church," said Hummel.

Others are using cars to bring communities together.

"I think it's an opportunity for us to have an Easter Sunday that is focused on the essentials," said Pastor Chris Kumpula at Living Word Mankato.

He has already started hosting drive-in services outside his church where people staying in their cars tune in through the radio.

"Just kind of grew like that, just through the spirit of problem solving because our congregation really wanted to be together, especially in this lent Easter season," said Kumpula.

Proof our religious communities can make the best of the situation. No matter how tough these times can be.

"We've always been adaptable, our people," said Joanna. "So this is the newest challenge."