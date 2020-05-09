Renaissance Festival to host 'Festival on Parade' drive-thru event

Tickets, which cost $20 per vehicle, must be purchased online and will be sold for specific dates and times.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — While the Renaissance Festival was canceled last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, people will still be able to get a taste of the annual gathering.

The Renaissance Festival announced it will be holding a "Festival on Parade," which will offer more than 30 festival food favorites, entertainment and featured artisans all in a drive-thru experience.

According to the Renaissance Festival website, the parade will take place on the weekends from Sept. 19 through Oct. 4. There will also be a parade Friday, Oct. 2.

Tickets, which cost $20 per vehicle, must be purchased online and will be sold for specific dates and times. People will also receive a Festival on Parade gift bag.

Vehicles will follow the same 2½-mile route on the fairgrounds where people can enjoy food and entertainment from their vehicles.