Rondo Library updates children's area to reflect, celebrate community

This is the third St. Paul Public Library to redesign its children's area in recent years.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One by one, teams are improving the children's areas in all 13 of St. Paul's public libraries. The Rice Street and Arlington Hills libraries were first and now, besides one giant Lite-Brite arriving soon, work at Rondo Community Library is complete.

St. Paul Public Library hosted a ribbon-cutting at that library Tuesday to unveil and celebrate the transformed children's area. It features flexible furniture, art and interactive play spaces designed to stimulate learning and socializing.

Six-year-old playtime expert, Amir, visited the area with family and while it was only his second time there, he says he noticed a change.

"It looked a little not that fun," Amir said. "It looked boring. I wish I could cut this whole, I wish I could cut that place up but now, this is the new place … I see puppets, crafts, all that stuff."

Before, the walls and pillars were blank and beige, matching the rest of the library. Now though, they're covered with murals that include culturally specific images to reflect and celebrate the Rondo neighborhood's historic African-American community as well as newer immigrants.

Additionally, the murals include affirmations the Network for the Development of Children of African Decent selected. Freelance illustrator Emma Eubanks brought it all to life.

"I grew up just down the street." Eubanks said. "I know how much something like this would have engaged me as a kid and made me feel welcome and made me feel seen."

PNC Bank and Heart of America funded the project, which is valued at more than $100,000, as well as the projects at Rice Street and Arlington Hills libraries. In all, Heart of America has transformed almost 1,000 learning environments across North America.

Mayor Melvin Carter says library projects like these drive citywide change. During the event, which featured family activities and volunteer opportunities, he praised librarians for their contributions and touted the 2018 elimination of late fees.

"When people need resources, sometimes it's an encyclopedia but sometimes it's housing tonight and this staff has helped to make sure that people who come to our library can literally find whatever resource, whatever information that they need," the mayor said.

St. Paul Public Library is also working to fix up three of its buildings but funding is needed. The Hamline Midway, Hayden Heights, and Riverview libraries haven't been renovated in more than 30 years.

Rondo Community Library is open through 8 p.m. weekdays and 5:30 p.m. on weekends. Free parking is available in a ramp connected to the building.

