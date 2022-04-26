Walk, run or shuffle to support cancer research.

MINNEAPOLIS — Support the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund by signing up to be a part of the Shaver Shuffle 5K on June 4, 2022.

This year, the 5K is going hybrid — you can sign up to run in person, OR you can choose any time in the month of June to run virtually. All race participants will get a t-shirt, race swag bag and goodies.

The largest team to enter will win a trophy along with prizes awarded to the top-selected category participants. Everyone that runs in person will be entered to win a pair of Apple AirPods Pro in a drawing at the end of June.

Race bags can be picked up outside of the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund office (12800 Whitewater Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343) on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., or Tuesday, May 24 from 5-8 p.m. If you are participating in person, you can also pick up your race bag on the day of the race.

Registration is $25 and is now open until June 3. You can register at www.randyshavercancerfund.org.