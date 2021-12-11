Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle season

The community organization served nearly 735,000 people in the past year, helping with rent, utilities, food and emergency shelter, among other things.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a sound that has become as much a part of the holidays as carols or Santa bellowing ho-ho-ho.

Bells are now ringing at locations across the Twin Cities as the Salvation Army kicked off Kettle Season Friday. Ringers will be volunteering at the iconic kettles in the organizations largest fund raising effort of the year.

Salvation Army officials say the need is great due to impacts of the ongoing COVID pandemic. In the last 12 months the community-building organization has financially helped more than 735,000 people, what officials call a 63% increase over the previous year. After the end of the COVID-related eviction moratorium, more than 60,000 families are behind in rent and need financial assistance to remain in their homes.

“The economic effects of the pandemic show no signs of improving,” said Salvation Army Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings in a released statement. “Inflation and food shortages are new challenges being faced by those already struggling. Gas prices are up, and home heating costs are now expected to increase as much as 50% this winter.”

The pandemic will likely have an effect on giving with fewer kettle locations, fewer bell-ringers and decreased foot traffic in public spaces. Still, the Salvation Army has set an ambitious goal of raising $12 million between now and Dec. 31. Ringers will be required to follow safe mask, cleaning and distancing protocols.

Among the companies helping with the campaign is Cub Foods, who officially kicked off Kettle Season at the new store on Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis.

“Cub is committed to assisting the communities in which we serve,” said Cub CEO and Kettle Chair Mike Stigers. “Now more than ever, raising needed funds to help The Salvation Army provide relief to families in our communities is critically important.”

Stigers announced that Cub is providing $20,000 in matching funds to help promote kettle giving this opening weekend.