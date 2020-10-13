SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP MN pushes for access to affordable high speed internet amid pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — AARP is fighting for access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet where you live. A strong internet connection can impact the way you work, learn, stay in touch, and even receive health care from home. However, the reality is many Minnesotans still don’t have access to reliable, high-speed broadband internet.



To identify where gaps are in coverage MN Rural Broadband Coalition is asking you to take a 30-second speed test that will measure your home internet speed and build a better broadband service map. The MN Rural Broadband Coalition launched the MN Speed Test Initiative to find out exactly where broadband service is available in our state. A simple, 30-second speed test will tell us your upload and download speed and place a dot on our map. So far, over 20,000 speed tests have been logged. Once complete, the map will help bring broadband to communities across the state.