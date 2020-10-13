SANDWICH GENERATION: AARP MN pushes for access to affordable high speed internet amid pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — AARP is fighting for access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet where you live. A strong internet connection can impact the way you work, learn, stay in touch, and even receive health care from home. However, the reality is many Minnesotans still don’t have access to reliable, high-speed broadband internet.
To identify where gaps are in coverage MN Rural Broadband Coalition is asking you to take a 30-second speed test that will measure your home internet speed and build a better broadband service map. The MN Rural Broadband Coalition launched the MN Speed Test Initiative to find out exactly where broadband service is available in our state. A simple, 30-second speed test will tell us your upload and download speed and place a dot on our map. So far, over 20,000 speed tests have been logged. Once complete, the map will help bring broadband to communities across the state.
Testing data will be statistically valid and provide a map of what service levels are for any given area in the state. This information will be an important tool for communities that are planning a high-speed internet expansion project through the FCC, USDA, or MN Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Program. To take the speed test, click here.
The Minnesota Rural Broadband Coalition is a membership group of local units of government, elected officials, economic development agencies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, telecommunications organizations, non-profits and individuals who advocate at the State Capitol for better broadband in rural Minnesota.
AARP is the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.