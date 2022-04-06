'Shaver Shuffle 5k' kicks off in Plymouth

On Saturday morning the annual fundraiser for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Runners and walkers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday to get outside and get some exercise while raising money for a good cause.

Everyone gathered at the new starting point location at the Northwest Greenway in Plymouth to help raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund at the Shaver Shuffle 5k.

A KARE 11 team was out raising money for Boyd Huppert, who is battling multiple myeloma. Huppert himself even came out to the event!

If you weren't able to make it to the starting line on Saturday morning, you can still participate in the event. This year runners could sign up for the virtual shuffle that can be finished any day in June.

Did you miss the chance to sign up for the shuffle, but still want to donate? You can find more information about the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund at its website here.

What a day for @RSCRCF Shaver Shuffle with @BoydHuppert making a surprise appearance!! You made our day!! pic.twitter.com/UpkFbUvU2y — Randy Shaver (@rshaver11) June 4, 2022