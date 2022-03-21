'Shaver Special' helps raise money for cancer research

Rock Elm Tavern is teaming up with the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund to raise money during March Madness.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With March Madness in full swing once again, you can help support a good cause while watching the game!

Rock Elm Tavern is teaming up with the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund to raise money for cancer research. Each order of the "Shaver Special" includes a signature Big Rig Burger and Fulton tap for $18, with $5 going to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

Rock Elm's "Shaver Special" starts tomorrow, March 15th at both locations! Grab a burger and a beer and help support Minnesota's Cancer Community!@RockElmTavern

@RockElmGrove

@RockElmRig @rshaver11 pic.twitter.com/W8to20JzW1 — Randy Shaver Fund (@RSCRCF) March 14, 2022

The Shaver Special will be on the menu through April 4.

Rock Elm has locations in Plymouth (16605 County Road 24) and Maple Grove (15641 Grove Circle North).