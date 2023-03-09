'Shaver Special' returns to help raise money for cancer research

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — It's March Madness season once again, and you can help support a good cause while watching the game.
Rock Elm Tavern is teaming up with the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund to raise money for cancer research. Each order of the "Shaver Special" includes a signature Big Rig Burger and Fulton tap for $18, with $5 going to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.
The Shaver Special will be on the menu from March 14 through April 3.
Rock Elm has locations in Plymouth (16605 County Road 24) and Maple Grove (15641 Grove Circle North).
The Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund, named for KARE 11 anchor and two-time cancer survivor Randy Shaver, helps to support cancer research, prevention and treatment programs in Minnesota.
