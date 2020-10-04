St. Paul church passes out groceries to hundreds Easter weekend

"That's what church is all about."

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the team at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in St. Paul, they put faith into action by doing good this year on Good Friday.

"People are in need of more than just supplies, mentally, domestically, I mean help list just goes on and we got to help them," said Senior Pastor Steve Daniels Jr.

Through a church deacon, they were able to supply groceries for hundreds of families both within the church and the community.

"An 18-wheeler brought it and we unloaded off the truck," said Daniels.

Making sure no family is without on a weekend, which is typically centered around just that, family.

"Working together, being concerned for one another whether you are a church organization or whatever organization or an individual now is the time for us to come together, those who can help, you know help, and that's what this is all about," said Daniels.

Like many churches across the metro, things will look a little different this Easter Sunday for this congregation, it's the first time the doors will be closed on an Easter Sunday since they first opened more than five decades ago.

"Thank god we had the technology in the church you know to do these things you know to do live streaming and to communicate with the members," said Daniels.

The Shiloh Pastor says his prayer for the nation amid these crazy times we're living in, and the message behind the action this weekend is a simple one.